Exclusive: Deonna Purrazzo on winning the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Title in front of a live crowd

Deonna Purrazzo captured her third IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship at Rebellion back on April 16. The Virtuosa defeated her longtime rival Jordynne Grace, and though she'd beaten Grace for the gold before, victory tasted a bit sweeter this time around.

Not only did she win the belt in the main event of the pay-per-view, but this was the first time she'd won the title in front of a live crowd. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's own Kevin Kellam, Deonna Purrazzo admitted that it didn't hit her until recently how big a moment that was.

"I didn't realize during Rebellion, after Rebellion, I only thought about it while I was talking about it earlier today. I have never won the Knockouts World Championship in front of people until now. To add that element to it, we have a full summer full of event. The rest of the year full of events where there's going to be people at. We can celebrate me being world champion together. I'm so excited." [0:56 - 1:32]

The 28-year-old's first championship reign came at Slammiversary 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Purrazzo followed up with the importance of working with a crowd that has come to respect her over the years and was grateful to have their support for such a special moment.

"That's what we thrive on, right? That interaction and that little bit of control, like you're controlling the masses. Their reactions are dependent on your actions. I think that's probably one of my favorite parts of wrestling, especially here at IMPACT where I used to play such a villainous character. It's easy to make people hate you and I think that I did a really great job at it. And now to be on the flip side of that and luckily there's such a mutual respect with myself and the fans and the journey I've been on thus far my entire wrestling career, but specifically at IMPACT." [1:48 - 2:26]

Deonna Purrazzo hasn't taken any of her success for granted, and after a few years away from the top of the division, she's finally able to enjoy it with the fans at her side.

Deonna Purrazzo's success in IMPACT Wrestling so far

Deonna Purrazzo was released along with around two dozen other wrestlers by WWE back on April 15, 2020, in what was collectively known as Black Wednesday. A month later, Purrazzo's first vignette for IMPACT Wrestling aired. On July 18, Purrazzo bested Jordynne Grace, a woman who would become synonymous with her time in the company, with the Fujiwara Armbar to capture her first Knockouts World Championship.

Though her first reign was short, losing it to Su Yung after 98 days, she won it back from the Undead Bride in under 30 days and held the gold for nearly a year. Purrazzo dominated a division stacked with some of the best wrestlers on the planet, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Jazz, Jordynne Grace, and even Thunder Rosa.

Purrazzo's second reign came to an end at an impressive 343 days, just 34 days shy of the record, losing to the legendary Mickie James at Bound For Glory on October 23, 2021. Purrazzo had a chance to get a much-needed receipt at Rebellion, as she was originally set to face Mickie James and Jordynne Grace in a three-way. Unfortunately, James was forced to relinquish the championship due to injury, leading to an incredible one-on-one contest.

Deonna Purrazzo is also a one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green.

Poll : 0 votes