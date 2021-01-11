Exclusive: Moose talks about his career, the TNA title, his feud with Willie Mack, and more

When IMPACT Wrestling's Moose left the gridiron to enter the squared circle, he was out to prove that he wasn't just another football player trying to be a wrestler. And, Moose has gone on to do just that.

Originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, Moose went from being a 6’5″, 320 pounds, powerhouse lineman to one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling before signing with IMPACT Wrestling in 2016.

Over the course of the next five years, Moose has not only developed into one of the best big men in wrestling, but he is also one of IMPACT Wrestling's premier headliners.

He has captured the now-defunct Grand Championship on two occasions, before reviving the old TNA World Heavyweight title a few months ago. Despite the belt not being an 'official' championship in IMPACT Wrestling, Moose has been carrying it around and defending it on a regular basis.

In a recent, exclusive interview with Sportkeeda, Moose discussed his career, the TNA title, his feud with Willie Mack,, and more:

You can listen to the full interview below:

You were a standout lineman at Syracuse, you were drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and you played a few years in the (NFL). What motivated you to leave the gridiron and join the squared circle?

Moose: Wrestling is something I've been a huge fan of since I was young, so I was just chasing a dream.

How proud are you about the way that you've developed as a wrestler in the years that you've been in the ring?

Moose: I'm proud. I mean, I still feel like I have a lot to learn, in growing every day as a performer. I'm going to keep doing it. Right now, I'm still working on my in-ring and my promos, my body. Hopefully, soon, you guys will see close to a finished product.

You've had quite a rivalry recently with Willie Mack. How do you feel like you guys work together in the ring, and what do think of the matches you have had so far?

Moose: We work together good. Willie Mack is a phenomenal talent. We put out another classic at Genesis this Saturday on Impact Plus. I would definitely recommend (fans) check it out. You'll see me, of course, hurt Willie Mack some more But yeah, Willie Mack is a good one every time I step in to the ring with him.