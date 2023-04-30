Exclusive: Steve Maclin on Deonna Purrazzo and himself winning world titles on the same night, "I'm so happy for her"

At Rebellion, Steve Maclin got to share the spotlight with his wife Deonna Purrazzo. While Maclin captured his first IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, Purrazzo faced Jordynne Grace in the main event, capturing her third IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship in three years.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's own Kevin Kellam, Maclin spoke about the special night, and what it was like for both of them to win world titles at the same event, and how proud he is of Purrazzo for everything she's achieved.

"It was a good moment for it to happen organically on the same night. We did know at some point we'd both be world champions together but never on the same night winning. Especially with her main eventing, and I'm so happy for her and Jordynne to have that spot, especially for IMPACT giving the Knockouts that moment and it's awesome for my wife to keep killing it as the main event." [9:30 - 9:49]

When asked how many pictures they'd taken together with the titles, the Bringer of Mayhem began to laugh, as he raised a fresh picture of the couple with their respective gold.

"A lot. It's cool. It's such a cool moment. You think back as a kid and even us together, you never would've thought. Especially since we were just married in November and then this all happening together. It's a cool moment and just enjoying life, enjoying wrestling, and enjoying being a part of IMPACT Wrestling." [10:05 - 10:22]

Deonna Purrazzo also mentioned how much that night meant to her, stating that she was more excited about Steve Maclin winning the title and proving himself than anything else.

Will we see Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo team up in the near future?

We've seen many couples team up in pro wrestling throughout the years, especially title holders. Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, it's not exactly uncommon nowadays. When it comes to seeing Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo join forces on screen, though, that may be a little difficult.

When asked about a possible mixed tag match featuring the power couple, Steve Maclin said it might not be right at the moment, but things can change on a whim in wrestling.

"Would be pretty cool, but she's on a different side. She's more of a good guy, I'm more of a bad guy right now. If it all shapes up creatively, if we were able to do something down the road I think we would, but it has to make sense. You never know, that's the thing about pro wrestling. Things happen organically and they happen overnight." [10:30 - 10:58]

If a feud were to spring up surrounding the husband and wife duo, there are a few options on the IMPACT roster right now. Rich Swann and Su Yung, both former world champions in their own right, could challenge for the gold at any point.

With Nick Aldis returning, he and Mickie James could make for a tough test for Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo to pass. Purrazzo's longtime rival Jordynne Grace could also step up with her husband Jonathan Gresham, who recently signed with the promotion.

As the man said, if the story works out, it's always possible.

