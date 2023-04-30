Exclusive: Steve Maclin on frustrations with management, "Don't bully a bully"

Steve Maclin has made it known that there's no love lost between himself and IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore. He recently defeated Josh Alexander for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion pay-per-view.

Maclin has been on a wildly impressive run, defeating major stars like Moose, Sami Callihan, Jay White, James Storm, Eddie Edwards, and more.

With a run like that, it's shocking that he'd not been given a shot at the world title until Rebellion, something that Maclin took personally. At the pay-per-view, he demanded Scott D'Amore award him the belt in a professional hand-off.

D'Amore threw it in his face, forcing action from Maclin. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Maclin explained his actions and why he was the victim in that situation.

"I picked my right moment. I wanted it in Toronto with the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in history in his home country. Obviously, circumstances happened, and I had Kushida, which was fine. I enjoyed the match. The best part about winning the world title in Canada was hitting the boss right after. It made it even better because he did provoke me a little bit. He did throw the title in my chest. He said he was gonna be a man of his word and hand me the title and he didn't. So, sorry. Don't bully a bully," said Maclin [From 04:45 to 05:22]

As shown in the clip above, Steve Maclin's assault on Scott D'Amore was stopped by the returning Nick Aldis.

Maclin has had a chip on his shoulder since arriving at IMPACT Wrestling, and after two years of busting his tail to get to the top, he won't be disrespected by anyone anymore. Whether it's management or a former world champion looking to regain glory, mayhem comes for all.

Steve Maclin on defeating a living legend at Under Siege

Steve Maclin originally wanted to defeat Josh Alexander for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in his home country of Canada, only to face Kushida instead when Alexander suffered a triceps tear.

Since winning the title at Rebellion, Maclin's been focused on antagonizing IMPACT President Scott D'Amore and insulting Canada all the while, rather than subtly taking shots at Alexander.

During Maclin's Changing of the Guard ceremony, he demanded that he would only face a Canadian for his belt, hoping to goad D'Amore into a fight while Alexander was out recovering. Unfortunately, D'Amore had other plans, revealing he'd face PCO at Under Siege for the title.

Steve Maclin stated that the match was like a birthday present that he'd use to rub in the face of D'Amore. While Maclin respects PCO's ability, he's beaten him before and expects the same result at Under Siege.

"Widely respected, freakish things, and puts his body on the line. But that's the same thing for me to. I put my body on the line just as much. I very much adapt to every opponent I wrestle. I like to recon and scout them a little bit, and I've beaten PCO before. So to be in London, Ontario on May 26th at Under Siege, which happens to be my birthday as well, it would be an even better birthday to ring it in by beating the Perfect Creation in his own country, and also sticking it to Scott D'Amore for trying to stack the deck against me," said Maclin. [From 03:38 to 04:11]

Coming off a feud with Eddie Edwards, PCO aims to serve as D'Amore's surrogate in dethroning Steve Maclin.

