Exclusive: Steve Maclin on being IMPACT World Champion, "My back is against the wall at all times"

At Rebellion, Steve Maclin finally rose to the top of the mountain and cemented himself as the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. A climb that began two years ago and once forgotten, he is now always remembered.

Some say that the road to the top is the easy part, though, and Steve Maclin isn't letting down his guard now that he's the face of the promotion. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Maclin spoke about every wrestler's dream and how the unexpected path led him to where he is today.

"If you're not in this business to be the world champion, I don't know what you're trying to do. That should be the end goal of all goals, and obviously, as a kid you want to main event WrestleMania and be the world champion. Then you get into the business and learn the way it goes, take your licks and your bumps and earn the grind and enjoy it. And you just pay your dues toward everything. Then there's moments like, 'Maybe this isn't gonna happen,'" said Maclin. [From 01:30 to 01:51]

Maclin said that when he came to IMPACT, he earned opportunity after opportunity, and the company continued to give him the ball. He ran with it for two years before finally setting his sights on the world championship. Though Josh Alexander relinquished the gold due to injury, Steve earned respect with a massive victory over the well-respected Kushida.

"Of course, things happened. The longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion had to vacate the title. Then I had to face Kushida at Rebellion, which I thought was just as good of a match because Kushida's a hell of a talent. I don't have "Front Towards Enemy" on my chest of my t-shirts just for the Hell of it. It's literally the motto because I have my back against the wall at all times, and that's how I try to treat it now as well. Everybody's in front of me and everyone's lining up for this IMPACT World Title," said Maclin. [From 2:25 to 2:55]

The plan may not have worked out step-by-step, but the end result was the same, with Steve Maclin emerging from Rebellion with a belt around his waist.

Steve Maclin could face another former IMPACT World Champion in the near future

Steve Maclin's crowning moment at Rebellion was impressive. Unfortunately, some of his thunder was stolen by the return of former IMPACT World Champion Nick Aldis. The National Treasure's music hit just before Maclin's bout with Kushida, as he joined Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt at commentary.

Throughout the match, Aldis gave credit to Steve throughout the match, going into his game plan and strategy. However, when Maclin attacked D'Amore after the bout, Aldis stepped in to make the save.

While Nick Aldis isn't the next man up for Maclin, it's only a matter of time before Aldis crosses paths with the IMPACT World Champion.

