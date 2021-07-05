Former Intercontinental Champion wants to retire Tommy Dreamer in IMPACT Wrestling 

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recently expressed his desire to retire ECW legend Tommy Dreamer in a Hardcore wrestling match.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, and Tommy Dreamer are no strangers to each other as they feuded in WWE's iteration of ECW more than a decade ago. Cardona defeated Dreamer in a match in December 2009, the stipulation of which was that if Dreamer lost, he had to depart the company.

In a recent interview with Steel Chair Magazine, Matt Cardona discussed his dream opponents in IMPACT Wrestling. Cardona pointed out Dreamer, referencing the aforementioned bout in ECW, and stated that he wants to retire him in a Hardcore match.

"There are so many guys like Tommy Dreamer, who’s still around. I thought I retired him over 10 years ago (December 2009 in WWE), but he’s still kicking. If I need to retire him for good, one last hardcore match, I would love to do that. Eddie Edwards, I’ve teamed with, but I’ve never wrestled him. I love his style, I love what he’s done with himself over the past couple of years, more violent style and again," said Matt Cardona.

Cardona also mentioned Eddie Edwards as one of his dream opponents, praising him for embracing a violent style of wrestling in the last couple of years.

Matt Cardona wants Chelsea Green to show up at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

Matt Cardona further spoke about the potential surprise appearances at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021. Cardona said similar to last year's edition, where The Good Brothers, Heath Slater, EC3, and Eric Young appeared, some more debuts could happen this year as well.

However, one name Cardona particularly teased was his wife Chelsea Green, who departed WWE in April 2021. Green's no-compete clause will end sometime around July 15th, opening up doors for her to appear at the show on July 17th.

“I’ve seen those vignettes and commercials. Last year, all these people showed up, will we see that again this year? I don’t know, but there is somebody I know who actually lives in my house (his fiancée Chelsea Green), whose dates kind of line up with Slammiversary… Anything could happen in wrestling, anything could happen in Impact Wrestling, that’s all I’m going to say…” said Cardona.

Matt Cardona is currently not scheduled to wrestle at Slammiversary 2021. However, since there are still 12 days to go before the show, the promotion could find a way to book him on the pay-per-view, possibly in a match against a debutant or his arch rival, Brian Myers.

