Former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde officially returns to IMPACT Wrestling

After weeks of teasing, IMPACT Wrestling has finally revealed that Taylor Wilde is indeed making her way back to the promotion. During this week's episode, IMPACT Wrestling released a short clip of Wilde saying 'Let's Get Wilde'.

Though the company hasn't announced the exact date of her return, the video package made it clear she would be returning before the end of the month, possibly at or after Rebellion 2021. Wilde also took to Twitter to confirm her return as well.

"I’M BACK!!!!!!!!!" said Wilde in her tweet.

Wilde is considered to be one of the best babyfaces in IMPACT Wrestling history, and her addition to the roster will surely bolster the division.

Current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was quick to react to Wilde's return. Purazzo welcomed Wilde to The Age of Virtuosa and teased a showdown with her on Twitter.

"Hello @RealTaylorWilde ... welcome to The Age of the #Virtuosa #IMPACTonAXSTV," said Purazzo in her tweet.

Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Tenille Dashwood at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021. If The Virtuosa can retain her title at the upcoming PPV, fans might want to see her the returning Wilde next.

Taylor Wilde's illustrious IMPACT Wrestling career so far

Taylor Wilde debuted for IMPACT Wrestling in 2008, after failed stints in WWE's developmental territories, Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling.

In a matter of months, Wilde became the Knockouts Champion after defeating Awesome Kong. She also became the first person to win both the Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

After two highly successful years with the promotion, Wilde departed IMPACT Wrestling in 2010 and subsequently retired from the business in 2011 at just 25 years of age. Post her retirement, Wilde became a professional fire fighter.

Are you excited about Taylor Wilde's return to IMPACT Wrestling? Would you like to see her square off against Deonna Purrazzo? Let us in the comments section below.