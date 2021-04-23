Former NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering debuts on this week's IMPACT Wrestling 

IMPACT Wrestling has added another name to their already loaded Knockouts roster as former NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering made her debut for the company this week. Ellering came to the aid of Jordynne Grace, who was being brutalized by Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire 'N Flava.

Moments later, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed that Ellering would be competing at Rebellion 2021, where she will team up with Grace to challenge Fire 'N Flava for the tag team titles.

Grace was supposed to team up with tag team partner Jazz, but the latter retired from professional wrestling during last week's IMPACT Wrestling. However, she promised to find a partner for Grace, and it's now clear who that turned out to be.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and IMPACT Wrestling legend Gail Kim were quick to take notice of Ellering's debut and shared their reactions on Twitter.

Rachael Ellering had a brief run with WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling

Rachael Ellering, the daughter of legendary professional wrestling managerial figure Paul Ellering, started appearing for NXT in 2016. She participated in the first two editions of the Mae Young Classic but failed to make an impact.

Her career prospects looked bright when she officially signed a contract with WWE in 2019. However, a torn ACL sidelined her from action until her release in 2020, where she was one among many wrestlers released due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After her WWE departure, she also wrestled for AEW on a few occasions before signing the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling.

