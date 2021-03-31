Former NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering works IMPACT Wrestling tapings - Reports

Former NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering reportedly worked the latest set of tapings for IMPACT Wrestling. Ellering was released from WWE in April 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the pandemic. She's the daughter of legendary professional wrestling managerial figure Paul Ellering.

According to a Fightful Select report, Rachael Ellering was part of IMPACT Wrestling's recent tapings in Nashville.

The same set of tapings also featured the return of former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde. However, it's not yet clear if Rachael has signed a full-time contract with the company or is working on a freelance basis.

Rachael Ellering in NXT

Her latest association with IMPACT Wrestling isn't the first time she's worked for the promotion. In 2017, she worked a couple of matches for IMPACT but failed to make an impact, losing to Chelsea Green and Sienna in her two matches.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Rachel Ellering now finds success in IMPACT Wrestling. The promotion's women's division has the perfect mixture of talented young and experienced female performers.

The 28-year old could be a welcome addition to the company, as she's relatively young and also brings the experience of working under both WWE and AEW's brand in the past.

Rachael Ellering's career before IMPACT Wrestling

Rachel Ellering has also worked for AEW in the past.

Rachael Ellering first started working with WWE in 2016, where she was mainly used as an enhancement talent to put over other stars like Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, and Liv Morgan. She also participated in the first two editions of the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

She was finally signed to a full-time contract by the WWE in January 2019, but a torn ACL a few months later derailed her progress and eventually led to her release. After her NXT departure, Ellering made a handful of appearances for AEW.

Do you think Rachael Ellering will find success in IMPACT Wrestling?