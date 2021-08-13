Former RAW Tag Team Champion to challenge for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship 

Brian Myers has won the right to challenge for Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, after coming out on top in a Battle Royale on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The match featured 20 competitors, including some of the biggest names in the company like Moose, Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, and more. Despite the presence of these top-tier stars, it was surprising to see Brian Myers secure victory.

Chris Sabin, Moose and Brian Myers were the final three participants remaining in the match. In the end, Sabin had applied a sleeper hold on Moose, with The Wrestling God slowly losing his consciousness.

Taking advantage of the situation, Myers sneaked in from behind and eliminated both Sabin and Moose at the same time to earn a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Apart from this, Brian Myers also eliminated Sam Beale, his cohort, from the match, making it clear that every man is for himself in a Battle Royal.

Heading into the bout, Myers hardly had any momentum on his side, even losing at Slammiversary 2021. On the July 17th show, he teamed up with Tenille Dashwood to take on his arch-rival Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

The IMPACT Wrestling World Championship could potentially change hands soon

While Brian Myers will get his match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship soon, Christian Cage will get a shot at Kenny Omega's title first. On the recent AEW Dynamite episode, Christian revealed that Tony Khan had booked the title match for AEW Rampage on Friday night.

Two HUGE nights of #AEW action coming up:

➡️ #AEWRampage WORLD PREMIERE tomorrow night at 10/9c on TNT

➡️ #AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY (8/18) in Houston



Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/H7Xt0O6HzO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2021

Myers will have to doubly prepare himself for both Omega and Christian, as it's still up in the air who will be IMPACT Wrestling World Champion when he challenges for the title.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Do you think Brian Myers is the ideal candidate to be the top champion in IMPACT Wrestling? Who do you think will walk out as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun