Former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green returns to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021

Former WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Slammiversary event tonight to join forces with her fiancé, Matt Cardona, for his mixed tag team match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

Fans in attendance were left stunned when Chelsea Green was unveiled as Cardona's mystery partner. She received a warm reception from fans as the arena erupted with 'Welcome Back' chants. Cardona and Green defeated Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood comprehensively. The Hot Mess undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the outcome.

Dashwood and Green kickstarted the match by delivering consecutive slaps to each other. IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona then proceeded to batter Brian Myers but was soon dominated by the latter due to outside interference from Sam Beale and Kaleb with a K. Brian Myers even delivered a facebuster to Matt Cardona on the ramp.

Things escalated when Cardona couldn't tag Green as Dashwood pulled her out of her ring corner. But the former NXT Superstar finally took a hot tag, which shifted the direction of the match.

Chelsea Green showcased her ability by delivering every possible maneuver from her arsenal. As both teams were in the ring, the Australian star tried to recreate the scene from last week and hit a low blow to Matt Cardona.

However, the former Intercontinental champion was wearing a protective guard this time around. Green then turned the tables on her by delivering a low blow to Dashwood, followed by her signature Unprettier to seal victory for her team at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary.

The bout received critical acclaim and was #2 trending on television.

What's next for Chelsea Green on IMPACT Wrestling?

Given her appearance tonight, the Canadian star could work with IMPACT Wrestling moving forward. Chelsea Green had a great first stint with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, where she even won the Knockouts Championship. She can add great depth to a thriving Knockouts division.

The company could also pair her with Matt Cardona if their storyline with Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood continues. There are endless possibilities. Fans may find out more about her on the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling next week.

