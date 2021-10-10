Former WWE stars The IIconics set to appear at Bound For Glory

The IIconics are returning with IMPACT Wrestling. The company announced that the former WWE stars will make their debuts at Bound For Glory.

The IIconics were released from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37, putting an end to their six-year stint with the company. Despite their non-compete clause expiring in July, the duo didn't make any appearances anywhere. They did, however, trademark the term IInspiration, which will be their name going forward.

The IIconics made their television debut in NXT in 2016 and, within two years, became a regular sight on the main roster. The IIconics debuted on SmackDown in 2018 assisting Carmella in cashing in the Money in the Bank and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

There was no doubt that the IIconics were a natural tag team, and their efforts were rewarded soon. Despite losing at the Elimination Chamber, the Australian duo got their coveted WrestleMania moment as they defeated three other tag teams to lift the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

They held the titles for four months before losing to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics' stock dwindled after being drafted to RAW in 2019 as they reduced to poor comedy segments and bit-part roles.

WWE broke the team up in an unpopular decision during the 2020 Draft. A year later, the IIconics were released from their WWE contracts.

The IIconics will add star power to the Knockouts Division

An argument can be made that the IMPACT Wrestling women's division is the best in the world. Booking and storylines are given sufficient importance, something which is not seen too much in other companies.

The IIconics will fit right in and add immense star power to an already strong division. They will be favorites to become the Knockouts Tag Team Champions soon.

