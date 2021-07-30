Frankie Kazarian makes stunning return to IMPACT Wrestling after 7 years

AEW star Frankie Kazarian returned to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time in seven years this week and quickly made his presence felt by attacking his arch-rivals, The Elite.

On the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Sami Callihan confronted World Champion Kenny Omega, Tag Team Champions Good Brothers, and Don Callis. While Callihan was verbally berating them, Kazarian appeared from behind and took down Karl Anderson. However, the heel stable managed to escape in time, saving themselves from a prolonged beatdown by The Elite Hunter and Callihan.

THE ELITE HUNTER IS ON IMPACT! @FrankieKazarian has returned to IMPACT for the first time in 7 years to continue his war against @KennyOmegamanX, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cWbrtlT23h — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021

Later in a backstage segment, Tommy Dreamer revealed that Kazarian, Sami Callihan, and a mystery partner would square off against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers on next week's IMPACT Wrestling. While Kazarian insisted Dreamer be their partner, the ECW veteran wasn't keen on joining them.

Instead, Tommy Dreamer whispered the partner's name to both Kazarian and Callinan, with the former being pretty impressed while the latter was unhappy. It was later revealed that Eddie Edwards would join the two, which makes sense as to why Callihan was not pleased since the two have been long-standing rivals.

Kazarian left IMPACT Wrestling in 2014

Kazarian spent the better part of his heyday in IMPACT Wrestling. While his first run from 2003-2005 didn't bring him much success, Kazarian's second run in the company from 2006-2014 solidified his position as one of the most dependable stars in the business.

Despite never winning the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, Kazarian was a consistently featured performer in the company, capturing the X-Division Championship five times. Apart from that, he also became a 3-time IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion.

It now remains to be seen if Kazarian will become a regular presence in IMPACT Wrestling, like fellow AEW star Kenny Omega, or if his appearances will be restricted after next week's match.

