'People are just spoiled now by spoilers' - Gail Kim finds surprises in pro wrestling refreshing (Exclusive)

Gail Kim may have retired from active in-ring competition, but she still plays a very important backstage role in IMPACT Wrestling these days, as a producer. She recently moderated a call that also featured Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James in conversation with members of the media.

Sportskeeda was invited to be a part of the call and we brought up the subject of possible surprises at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. According to the legendary TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer, surprises are refreshing.

Gail Kim did not know about some of the surprises at Slammiversary!

Slammiversary was a loaded event for IMPACT Wrestling featuring many surprises, including Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and Jay White. Even though Gail Kim works at IMPACT Wrestling, she admits that she did not know about some of the surprises at the show:

"IMPACT Wrestling has been doing such a great job at actually giving some great surprises. This past Slammiversary, I will say, that there were surprises that I didn't even expect and I'm there working (Laughs). But I think a lot of people were surprises, fans, and it's always just so refreshing to have those surprises because people are just spoiled now by spoilers. So, it's nice.", said Kim.

Why Gail Kim's comment is noteworthy is because several free agents will be available in the market by the time that Bound for Glory comes around. WWE released a substantial portion of their roster, many of whom will become free agents by then. It remains to be seen which of those performers will join the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

Bound for Glory is slated to take place on October 23rd, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

