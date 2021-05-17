"God vs. God" - IMPACT Wrestling star hypes up clash with Kenny Omega

Moose recently took to Twitter to hype up his upcoming clash with IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega. The former NFL star won the six-way match at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2021 to earn a shot at the champion. There, he bested Sami Callihan, Chris Sabin, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, and Trey Miguel to determine Omega's next contender.

Moose will square off against Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, Against All Odds, on June 12. Taking to Twitter, Moose wrote about his first-time-ever clash with Omega and further stated that it would be a battle between two gods.

"First Time Ever. God vs God. @KennyOmegamanX vs Moose." tweeted Moose

First Time Ever

God vs God @KennyOmegamanX vs Moose pic.twitter.com/D3dYZwtZXC — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 17, 2021

It's safe to say that Moose is currently the only competitor in IMPACT Wrestling star who legitimately poses a threat to Kenny Omega's title reign. He's one of the best pure athletes in the promotion, as he's capable of having an all-time great match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Still, it seems unlikely that fans will witness a title change. Omega recently won the title at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, and the promotion will surely want The Cleaner as its champion for Slammiversary 2021.

Moose stole the show at IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege

Moose in IMPACT Wrestling

Moose put forth a tremendous performance during the six-way clash at Under Siege. Though he was taken out by the other competitors early in the match, he soon returned and took down everyone virtually single-handedly.

In the end, Moose turned his focus to Chris Sabin by attacking his injured knee and dropping him with a brutal spear to secure the win.

It was surprising to see Kenny Omega's associates, The Good Brothers attack Sami Callihan, rather than Moose, during the match. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next with this storyline.

Are you excited to see Moose and Kenny Omega battle it out for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship? Do you think Moose could stun the world and dethrone Omega? Sound off in the comments section below.