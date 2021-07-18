Havok and Rosemary win titles on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pre-show

Havok and Rosemary vanquished Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan to capture the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship in the Slammiversary 2021 pre-show.

Fire 'N Flava had been champions since May 15, 2021, winning the titles from Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege. Havok has been chasing the Knockouts Tag Team Championship since her alliance with Nevaeh ended on the March 30 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Fire 'N Flava dominated the match for large parts, isolating Rosemary and cutting the ring in half. They frequently tagged each other in to wear down Rosemary before Havok entered the fray and snatched the momentum away from the champions.

Tasha Steelz was taken out at ringside and Hogan found herself alone in the ring, with Rosemary and Havok. A devastating Tombstone Piledriver later, IMPACT Wrestling had new Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

What is on the main card for IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary?

Predictably, IMPACT Wrestling has a stacked card for Slammiversary.

Our journey over the last 19 years has led us to this. Everything @TheSamiCallihan has ever done has led him to this.



Welcome to #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/pgrsznxI0S — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

Three surprises have been announced for Slammiversary. Deonna Purrazzo's opponent for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship is a mystery, as is Matt Cardona's partner for the mixed-tag team match against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

During the pre-show it was announced that TJP will not be contesting the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship match and Fallah will have a mystery partner for the four-way title match.

Two grudge matches will take place, with W. Morrissey taking on Eddie Edwards and Chris Sabin facing Moose to settle a long-term feud.

The main event of Slammiversary will be the highly anticipated no-disqualification match between 'The Best Bout Machine' Kenny Omega and 'The Death Machine' Sami Callihan for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

The impending main event was the dominant feature during the pre-show video package as multiple IMPACT Wrestling personnel spoke about getting the title back to IMPACT Wrestling.

