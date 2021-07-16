"He disrespected the company I love"- top IMPACT Wrestling star blasts Kenny Omega

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan has taken a shot at Kenny Omega, accusing him of messing around with the company.

Sami Callihan will be in for the biggest match of his career when he challenges Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship in a No Disqualification match at the Slammiversary event this Saturday.

Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan had a WILD contract signing after Sami was arrested, Gail Kim had a HUGE announcement for Deonna Purrazzo and more went down on IMPACT!



RESULTS: https://t.co/uv32qzK9nA pic.twitter.com/3NJWLpdodB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 9, 2021

Ahead of his mega clash, Callihan appeared as a guest on talkSPORT, where he discussed numerous topics, most notably whether he always wanted to face Kenny Omega at Slammiversary and not Moose. Sami Callihan heaped praise on Moose, stating that he has incredibly improved his physique, but has always had an eye on Kenny Omega as he has disrespected the company.

"100 per cent. Moose is the most opposing dude on the IMPACT roster. You’ve seen his body transformation over the past six months, he looks like a damn Greek god. But at the end of the day, Kenny Omega came to IMPACT Wrestling and not only disrespected our locker room, he disrespected the company I love. Everybody wants to look at me like the bad guy, but I’ve been fighting for IMPACT Wrestling since I stepped foot in the company," Sami Callihan said.

Last week, Sami Callihan brutally assaulted Kenny Omega during a contract signing. The IMPACT Wrestling star even used a low blow to put down Omega. It could be argued that Callihan's actions sometimes portray him as a bad guy in the company, but there's no doubt that reclaiming the world title is in both Callihan and the company's best interest right now.

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan on fans returning at Slammiversary this Saturday

New Stipulation Added to Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan at Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan believes a live audience is as important as the wrestlers are to any wrestling company:

"Fans are everything. They’re just as big a part of the show as the wrestlers in the ring and the people in the back – they mean everything," Sami Callihan said.

It will be a surreal moment for Sami Callihan if he ends up dethroning Kenny Omega in front of a jam-packed center in Nashville.

