"He's a scumbag" - Eddie Edwards calls out former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion; talks Davey Richards (Exclusive)

Eddie Edwards is no stranger to the greed that grips many professional wrestlers, so he wasn't too shocked when Bully Ray turned on Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling Over Drive. Much like the rest of the locker room, and the fans watching, even Alexander was expecting it.

Bully Ray took it to a point nobody saw coming, though, when he attacked Alexander's wife, Jade, at ringside, threatening to powerbomb her onto the floor. It was a frightening moment, to say the least, as fans have seen Ray resort to such disgusting tactics in the past.

He has previously attacked D-Von Dudley's sons, put Mae Young through a table, and the list continues. After weeks of claiming he was a changed man, he almost left Jade a crumbled heap on the floor.

Eddie Edwards spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently and held nothing back when asked about the upcoming title bout between Bully Ray and Josh Alexander.

"You know, this is a different monster that Josh is facing in Bully Ray. He ended up turning into the guy that [Josh] thought he was gonna be. Josh was weary all along, and Bully ended up being what Josh thought he was. He's a politician, a scumbag type of guy. He gets what he wants, and he's done that. Josh is the world champion for a reason, and he's been world champion this long for a reason," said Edwards.

You can check out the exclusive interview below:

Edwards predicted Alexander to come out on top in the upcoming title bout:

"He's got a tall task at hand. I think Bully's coming in to send a message. He wants to show that not only can he still hang, but that he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. Josh has his hands full, but in the end I think Josh will come out on top because of everything that Josh has gone through. He's not going to let it slip through his hands."

Eddie Edwards on his former partner Davey Richards

The IMPACT Plus app is one of the best ways to find great wrestling content, hosting classic IMPACT Wrestling content as well as the latest episodes and monthly specials. Eddie Edwards promoted the app during the interview, noting that it's a great way to check out the evolution of everyone in the company and all of its classic match-ups.

"The great thing about IMPACT Plus is that you can go back and watch any match in the history of TNA and IMPACT. All these matches that people talk about. The AJ Styles, Samo Joe, and Christopher Daniels match. You can watch my evolution from Sami Callihan to Moose to where I am today. You never know when someone's doing an interview where they'll throw out a match, and maybe you haven't seen it. Now you can go back and you can pull it up. You can pull up Samoa Joe vs Kurt Angle or Kurt Angle's debut," said Edwards.

When asked about some hidden gems, however, Eddie Edwards couldn't help but name a few moments with his American Wolves tag partner, Davey Richards. He also discussed the duo's match with Team 3D and The Hardy Boyz.

"For me, I'm gonna be a little selfish here. I'm gonna talk about me and Davey against Team 3D and The Hardy Boyz in a [Full Metal Mayhem] Match for the world tag team titles. It was a real turning point in my career. I enjoyed those anytime we've had those," he added.

As he touched on the subject of Davey, Riju Dasgupta asked if we could see the two reunite anytime soon. Eddie Edwards kept it simple but gave us hope.

"You know, you never say never in the world of professional wrestling. Anything could happen, who knows what's gonna happen down the road? But there's always a chance."

Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards met face-to-face in IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year when Honor No More battled the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary 2022. It may not have been the reunion he wanted, but fans might get something between the two down the road.

You can subscribe to the IMPACT Plus app for just $7.99 a month, which is a wonderful price for all the content you'll get. Along with the latest IMPACT episodes, you'll also get special events like Over Drive, Victory Road, and their latest IPWF event, Throwback Throwdown III.

You can also get a membership on their YouTube channel for just $.99 a month, guaranteeing access to full episodes of IMPACT Wrestling every week.

Eddie Edwards seems to be heading into a feud with Ring of Honor's Delirious. It looks like he wants revenge after Edwards buried PCO in the Las Vegas desert last month.

