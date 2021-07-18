Here's what happened after IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021 went off the air

Slammiversary was an amazing pay-per-view from start to finish. The show was main evented by Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega in a No-Disqualification match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Kenny Omega successfully defended his title after a violent and bloody affair before celebrating in the middle of the ring with Don Callis and The Good Brothers. Suddenly, the lights went out, and the Bullet Club logo appeared on the big screen.

Out walked Jay White, who circled the ring as those in the ring looked on, bewildered at the sight of the leader of the Bullet Club. However, other entities seemed to be making their way to the ring just as the show went off-air. Sean Ross Sapp, who was present at the show, provided some clarification:

"Juice and Finlay came out and attacked Switchblade. Switchblade hit his finish on Juice and ducked out" tweeted Sean Ross Sapp

Juice and Finlay came out and attacked Switchblade. Switchblade hit his finish on Juice and ducked out — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 18, 2021

Jay White and Kenny Omega go back a long way from their time at New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moreover, White has current issues with David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Even though the show went off air, the buzz is plapable and the fallout is as intriguing as it gets.

What will be the fallout from Slammiversary?

Jay White and Kenny Omega have a deep history

Slammiversary ended with a cliffhanger, making the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling one of the most interesting in a long time. Switchblade staring down Kenny Omega, and FinJuice attacking Switchblade ties in a lot of stories together.

Jay White nearly joined the Bullet Club in 2018 before betraying Kenny Omega by attacking him with the Blade Runner and then joining Chaos. White then turned on the leader of Chaos, Kazuchika Okada, and joined the Bullet Club as their leader in October 2018.

NEVER title match official for #njResurgence!



August 14, the Torch at L.A. Coliseum will see NEVER Openweight gold on the line!



Jay White defends against David Finlay!https://t.co/eNgu0l8LHn



Tickets (P1 SOLD OUT, P2, P3, P6 almost gone!)https://t.co/6ukDAMyoWa#njpw pic.twitter.com/zJUBgNxnBi — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2021

Jay White is scheduled to face David Finlay at NJPW's show in the USA, NJPW Resurgence, on August 14. In their last encounter in the New Japan Cup in March, 2021 David Finlay emerged victorious. Could the attack by FinJuice at Slammiversary be related to Finlay and White's upcoming match?

Switchblade and Kenny Omega facing off at Slammiversary is a huge angle and one that needs to be addressed in the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Will they come face to face? Will matters get physical? Or is Switchblade out to challenge Kenny Omega for one of his titles? We will have to wait and see.

Edited by Arjun