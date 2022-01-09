How DDP changed an IMPACT Wrestling Superstar's life (Exclusive)

Former WCW superstar DDP has helped many a wrestler turn his life and fortunes around. One of them is IMPACT Wrestling star, W. Morrissey.

Morrissey battled anxiety, depression, and addiction throughout his WWE run, which led to his release in 2018. Today, he's one of the top stars at IMPACT Wrestling, competing in the World Championship picture. He owes a lot to DDP and his positivity!

"Yeah, I constantly thank him. I'm very appreciative. I was actually at his wedding three weeks ago, something like that. Yeah, he was very instrumental in getting me to open up and be honest because that's something that I never was publicly. Or even with my peers was honest," said W. Morrissey.

DDP taught Morrissey to open up and be honest. It was a challenge for Morrissey, someone used to the traditional pro wrestling mindset:

"We always in wrestling had to be big, bad, tough guys. We all have to play a part like we're macho and nothing bothers us and we can't have emotions and we always have to be confident. This alpha mentality that's a constant in all sorts of competitive sports, wrestling, and all that. So, we keep everything buried deep down inside and that's always a recipe for disaster and sometimes, unfortunately, can end tragically," added W. Morrissey.

DDP played a pivotal role in helping W. Morrissey get his life back on track:

"So, he told me to just open up and be honest. I'll tell you what. After I did that it's a huge weight off your chest. Be honest, let people know. He was very instrumental in that," concluded W. Morrissey.

Do check out our interview with the IMPACT Wrestling star, chatting about DDP and more by clicking on the link shared below:

Did you know DDP is associated with Sportskeeda Wrestling?

The WWE Hall of Famer joins us every Thursday night to discuss wrestling's past, present, and future too! DDP is accompanied by Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WCW Champion, Vince Russo.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's an Instagram special exclusive property called The Bro Show. Do check out the latest episode by clicking on the link shared above.

Edited by Arjun