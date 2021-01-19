"I am actually getting back in the ring" - ODB confirms she's returning to IMPACT Wrestling

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is about to get a little more "BAM" to their ranks, as former four-time Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed she's returning to the company this year.

On Chris Van Vliet's new interview show titled Insight, ODB confirmed that she's returning to the ring with IMPACT.

"I am actually getting back in the ring. So IMPACT obviously called me and that's the cool thing about stuff, I've never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. IMPACT was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I'm like 'Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go'. But they were like 'Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?' So that's my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB's Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some a**."

In our recent interview, ODB @theodbbam confirmed that she is returning to IMPACT Wrestling and told me who she's interested in getting in the ring with 💪



ODB comments on what women on the IMPACT roster she's looking forward to facing

The Knockouts Tag Team titles returned over the weekend at IMPACT Hard To Kill. It will be interesting to see if the company acknowledges that ODB and Eric Young were actually the final Knockout Tag Team Champions before the titles were retired in June of 2013.

Beyond tag team wrestling, ODB revealed some of the Knockouts division members that she's excited to get into the ring with. She named a few that she hasn't competed with before, like Jazz and Taya Valkyrie.

"I see that Jazz is there. No one's ever seen me and Jazz go at it on TV. And Jordynne Grace is another good one and Taya. I love how the Knockouts are still going as the Knockouts, you know what I mean? They're all so different and they're keeping it good. I just love all those girls. They're a lot younger than me but that will be fun."

Oh boy launching something I’ve been workin on. Whose ready to grab 2021 by the balls. https://t.co/afOhqQhsF6 pic.twitter.com/2Q0yPqhYmD — Jessie ODB Kresa (@theodbbam) January 13, 2021

Are you excited to see that ODB is on her way back to IMPACT Wrestling? Who do you hope to see her inside the ring with? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.