"I feel like it is a great decision" - Moose on joining IMPACT Wrestling over WWE

Moose has been dominant as of late in IMPACT Wrestling. The current TNA Heavyweight Champion has been on a run of victories with wins over EC3, Trey Miguel, and Hernandez.

With the self-proclaimed Real World Champion seemingly on the cusp of getting a shot at the IMPACT World Championship, he has to be considered one of the top stars in the entire promotion.

When Moose became a free agent after leaving Ring of Honor in 2016, many fans questioned where he would be heading next. In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Moose discussed his decision to join IMPACT Wrestling over WWE.

"That is a good question. I don’t know. At that time I thought it was a stupid decision. But now with the changes that’s been made and the people in the office now I feel like it is a great decision."

Moose could face Rich Swann in a champion vs. champion clash

Although Moose is the current TNA Heavyweight Champion, the title is not officially recognized by the promotion. It has been teased on multiple occasions in the past few months that Moose will eventually face IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann in a highly anticipated clash.

This battle has been somewhat on the back burner since the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's recent appearances on IMPACT Wrestling. However, Moose has continued his feud with Swann's best friend, Willie Mack, to build their feud further.

With the blowoff between the two coming at Genesis in an "I Quit" match, it seems like fans are not too far off from seeing Swann vs. Moose.