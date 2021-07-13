"I have some insane ideas"- IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander on heading into his first Ultimate X match

IMPACT Wrestling star and current X-Division Champion Josh Alexander recently revealed that competing in the Ultimate X match was on his bucket list.

In the upcoming marquee event, Slammiversary, Josh Alexander will put his X-Division Championship on the line against five other men, featuring TJP, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, and Petey Williams in the Ultimate X match.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander appeared on a recent episode of the House of Hardcore podcast, where he talked about competing in the company's signature match. The Walking Weapon stated that it was on his to-do list as he has been a fan of these types of bouts. Alexander also admitted that he wasn't expecting to wrestle against five other men:

"Ever since I signed with IMPACT, I've jokingly [said] at every turn, 'if you're doing an Ultimate X, I want in,’ just because I was such a big fan of TNA back in the day. It was definitely a bucket list thing I want to check off, maybe not with 5 challengers coming in to try to take my championship. That's not completely ideal, but with this X-Division Title reign, much like the Tag Team Title reign, I would like to go down in the history books as one of the best X-Division Champions of all time and if I'm going to do that, I should probably do it in a match like this with all of these challengers and all of this other stuff going on. So, I am excited for it. I know it is going to be crazy. I know I'm going to be really sore afterward because I have some insane ideas that if we can get in and pull off, it's going to be awesome," Josh Alexander said. (H/T-Fightful)

Josh Alexander is determined to cement his legacy as one of the best X-Division Champions of all time, and for that to be achieved, he's laser-focused on successfully defending his title on July 17th. Well, this type of bout may be new to Alexander, but it looks like he has some unique stuff in store to pull off that day.

Josh Alexander on fans returning at the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event

IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander further added that the presence of a live audience in attendance would itself make the entire show more special.

"Especially with the adrenaline rush of that first live crowd in like 16 months. I think the entire show is going to be insane and on a different level but I think that also that match is just, it's going to be a little extra crazy that night especially because of the crowd,” Josh Alexander said.

There's no doubt that fans will add an extra layer of excitement to every match on the show. On top of that, the show is also known for having surprise appearances every year. Imagine the pop one would get. It would truly be immeasurable.

