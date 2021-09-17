"I'm so interested to see her wrestle anyone from our roster" – IMPACT Wrestling's Gail Kim on recently released NXT Superstar (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling veteran Gail Kim recently spoke about former NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez, who will compete at the promotion's all-women show, Knockouts Knockdown, on October 9th. Martinez's match at the event will mark her first bout since her WWE release on August 6th this year.

Appearing on Sportskeeda InSide Kradle, the 7-time Knockouts Champion spoke about the addition of a veteran performer like Martinez to IMPACT Wrestling.

Kim joked about how Mercedes Martinez has been wrestling longer than her, and is still going at it while she has already stepped away. Kim added that she's excited to see Martinez battle it out with the other young talents in IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division.

"Yeah, I mean, I already love the Knockouts division, there are so many great women wrestlers and wrestling. And, of course, Mercedes is a very respected veteran of the business. I mean, she has been wrestling for longer than me, and I'm already retired. (Laugh) I'm so interested to see her wrestle anyone from our roster, to be honest," said Gail Kim

Gail Kim then went on to reveal what fans can expect from Martinez's IMPACT Wrestling tenure. She disclosed that the veteran performer would participate in a tournament to crown the challenger for the Knockouts Championship. The tournament will go down after this year's edition of Bound for Glory.

"And I will drop a nugget of surprise, I will announce what she's doing next. We are going to have a Number. 1 contenders tournament, singles matches to face the Knockouts Champion after Bound for Glory. And she will be a participant in that tournament," said Gail Kim

Mercedes Martinez could be a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling's roster

Being a nearly 20-year veteran of the business, the level of experience Martinez brings to the table is unmatched. IMPACT Wrestling has several young Knockouts who could benefit from working alongside the veteran performer.

Martinez will also challenge Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at an upcoming WrestlePro event on October 16th. If Martinez manages to pull off a shock victory over Purrazzo, it would instantly make her one of the top stars in IMPACT Wrestling.

