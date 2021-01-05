"I never felt a negative connotation towards it as a fan" - IMPACT's Deonna Purrazzo on the "Knockouts" name

Before WWE started its "Women's Evolution", IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA Wrestling) ushered in a new era for women in professional wrestling with their "Knockouts" division.

A roster of talented women's wrestlers were able to go out there and show the world what they could do inside the ring long before WWE allowed their women to do so.

Purrazzo recently sat down with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling to discuss various topics. When the subject of the term "Knockouts" came for the name of the division, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion had nothing but good things to say about the name of their division.

"Yeah! There's been a ton of pushback, like, right when I started with Impact of the Knockouts name and I love it. I grew up knowing them as the Knockouts. I never felt a negative connotation towards it as a fan. I just feel like a Knockout is beautiful, is sexy, is powerful, is strong - is a Knockout, literally. I like it. I think it's different. There's other women's divisions and everyone else is a woman, and I feel like it gets grouped in with the Diva era, but I think that the connotations and just the way that they were - I don't know what the word I'm looking for - but the way that they were portrayed is completely different, what a Diva was and what a Knockout was, and I think Impact, and even when it was TNA, developed a really strong women's division by branding them as Knockouts and then allowing them to be strong, powerful, sexy, top athletes in their company. I grew up watching Divas and feeling like I wanted to change that perception. I'm happy to be a Knockout. I'm happy to be the Knockouts champion, I'm happy to continue to build that brand with me now."

Some people don't like IMPACT's "Knockouts" term

There are some people, however, that argue the term "Knockout" isn't a good way to describe the companies women's division and that it should be changed. But according to the current two-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, the name fits their division perfectly.

It's hard to argue with Purrazzo's logic on the topic. She is a perfect representation of that company and the Knockouts division.

