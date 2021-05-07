"I am waiting" - Bullet Club star takes a shot at Karl Anderson, teasing a potential feud

Bullet Club star Tama Tonga has sent out a message to Karl Anderson. Taking to social media, Tama put his former stablemate on notice, claiming that he is waiting for The Machine Gun to strike.

For months, Tama and The Guerrillas of Destiny have been taking shots at The Good Brothers and AEW tag team FTR. Tama once again provoked Anderson on Twitter, via one of his latest tweets which can be seen below:

Heard you were coming for me @MachineGunKA

I am waiting. — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 7, 2021

The tweet from Tama Tonga caught Anderson's attention, as well. The Machine Gun responded by quoting the former's tweet and indicating that the reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion is Anderson's target.

Here is the response from Karl Anderson:

Tama and Karl Anderson are former Bullet Club stablemates. The two men are regarded as the OGs of the faction when Prince Devitt (aka Finn Balor) originated the faction in 2013.

However, following Anderson's departure to WWE with his long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows, Tama Tonga was left as one of the two OG members remaining in the Bullet Club.

The Good Bad Guy is currently part of a tag team with his brother Tanga Loa and the duo has replaced The Good Brothers as the primary tag team of the Bullet Club.

The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions have already fired multiple shots at tag teams from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Fans have also speculated that GoD might be next in line to either appear in AEW or IMPACT, via the Forbidden Door.

Could Tama Tonga and Karl Anderson engage in a feud via the Forbidden Door?

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa's long-term rivalry with the Dangerous Tekkers was taken to a whole new level at the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2021 show. Tama and Tanga competed in singles matches against Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr., respectively.

However, once The Guerrillas of Destiny are done dealing with the Dangerous Tekkers, they could shift their focus towards The Good Brothers. Both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are already in a rivalry with NJPW tag team and GoD's former rivals FinJuice on IMPACT Wrestling.

An iconic rivalry between The Good Brothers and The Guerrillas of Destiny could soon be in the making.