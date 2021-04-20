Create
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann - 'I want Samoa Joe. I want Kalisto. I want them all' (Exclusive)

Rich Swann has his eyes set on some exciting performers
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified 2 hr ago
Exclusive

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann wants Samoa Joe and Kalisto! The face of IMPACT Wrestling caught up for a Zoom audio call with Sportskeeda recently and spoke about a wide variety of topics, including two stars recently released by WWE.

If you wish to hear Rich Swann discuss facing Samoa Joe, Kalisto, and more, be sure to check out the audio conversation that's been linked here:

Rich Swann is very vocal about a prospective match against Samoa Joe

Rich Swann laments that even though he and Samoa Joe have been part of the same companies in the past, they've never had the chance to wage wars against each other:

"The opportunity has never been greater to possibly happen than now here in 2021. The forbidden door is opened. I want Samoa Joe. I want Kalisto. I want them all."

It must be noted that Samoa Joe is an IMPACT Wrestling legend, and so it would make sense for him to return home. He could also forge a relationship with AEW, a company IMPACT Wrestling has a strong affiliation with at present.

Rich Swann battles Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion and we have been assured that there will be a definite winner. Whether Samoa Joe is one of Swann's future opponents remains to be seen.

Catch all the action from Impact Plus in India only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, also stream on Discovery+

Published 20 Apr 2021, 10:47 IST
comments icon
Samoa Joe Rich Swann SK Exclusive
