"She really is a hustler" - IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James praises former WWE star (Exclusive)

Mickie James recently praised her fellow IMPACT Wrestling colleague Chelsea Green. During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the reigning Knockouts Champion labeled Green a "hustler".

Since departing WWE, Green has appeared in NWA and GCW, and has been absolutely killing it. Alongside Matt Cardona, the former NXT sensation is at the top of her game, and the pair are rolling as two of the best heel acts in the industry.

It's easy to see why James has taken note of Green's incredible post-WWE success. The former WWE Superstar praised Green for winning the NWA Women's Invitational Cup and also for her work in Game Changer Wrestling.

"Chelsea is one of those people. I've watched Chelsea, and she got released the same day I did from WWE, and to watch her journey of everything that she's been doing since then, from winning the first-ever NWA Women's Invitational Cup to the stuff at GCW, to the stuff at NWA, to now everything she's doing at IMPACT, and I just have a kindred spirit in her because she's such a fighter, and she really is a hustler, and I respect that, and I appreciate that." - said James. [14:50]

James is enjoying a career resurgence in IMPACT's Knockouts division while Green is making her mark elsewhere. But with both running roughshod in the women's divisions outside WWE, it's possible the two could meet again somewhere down the line.

Check out Mickie James' interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

Mickie James recently competed in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble and made history in the process

Mickie James recently made history at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble as she walked through WWE's version of The Forbidden Door. James competed in the Rumble as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion, which is quite the achievement considering WWE's usual reluctance to engage in cross-promotion.

James entered the Royal Rumble at #20 and lasted more than 10 minutes. The former WWE Superstar managed to eliminate her 2010 Rumble rival Michelle McCool before being tossed out herself by fellow veteran and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

At the upcoming IMPACT No Surrender show, James will defend the Knockouts Title against Tasha Steelz. The show is scheduled for February 19th.

