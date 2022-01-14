Bullet Club duo Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa set to make their IMPACT Wrestling debut

Bullet Club duo Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are set to make their collective debut for IMPACT Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed that Guerrillas of Destiny will make its debut later in January. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are set to appear at the IMPACT tapings set for January 21-22 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Previously, Tanga Loa worked for IMPACT Wrestling under the name of Micah back in 2015. On the other hand, Tama will be appearing on IMPACT programming for the first time in his impressive career.

IMPACT Wrestling has also confirmed that Bullet Club star Jay White will return to the IMPACT Zone. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been announced for the same upcoming tapings.

The Bullet Club has had a prominent presence in IMPACT Wrestling in recent months. Alongside Jay White, fellow faction members Hikuleo and El Phantasmo have also popped up in the promotion. Plus, Switchblade has recruited IMPACT star Chris Bey into the group.

As things stand, it would be interesting to see whether the Guerrillas of Destiny and Jay White finally reunite for the first time in months. They have been separated for some time now, as Switchblade has been working in the US for NJPW STRONG while Tonga and Loa have remained active in Japan.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of the Bullet Club are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions

The Guerrillas of Destiny are widely viewed as one of the best pairs in the wrestling world, as they are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. The duo has been highly successful in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the two men will also look to make their mark in IMPACT Wrestling.

Over the past few months, IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship with NJPW has seen several top names cross over into the IMPACT Zone. The likes of David Finlay and Juice Robinson, collectively known as FinJuice, have become a mainstay for the company.

As far as Tonga and Loa are concerned, the duo has unfinished business with The Good Brothers. At NJPW Resurgence, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were confronted by the Bullet Club members. This potential clash of renowned duos would surely generate a lot of buzz for IMPACT.

With this in mind, it's possible that the two pairs will feud and eventually compete for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the titles, and facing Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa would be their biggest test yet.

