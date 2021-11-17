"My visions and my aspirations are bigger" - EC3 reveals the possibility of him returning to IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar EC3 once starred in IMPACT Wrestling, and he recently noted that he doesn't plan to return there. Though he's entering free agency, the former world champion is focused on following his "narrative" rather than joining any one company.

EC3, or Ethan Carter III, was featured in IMPACT Wrestling for several years, dating back to its TNA era. He was a member of the roster from 2013-2018, along with a brief run in 2020 after his WWE release.

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, EC3 was asked when he could potentially return to IMPACT. In response, he mentioned that his vision for his future is "bolder" than the traditional path of working for one promotion.

"I would go wherever my narrative takes me, so to speak," said EC3. "And I have bolder visions than just working within the confines of one three-letter brand."

EC3 added that he wants to implement his message, his means, and his creative ideas throughout the industry because his project, The Narrative is bigger than him as an individual.

"My visions and my aspirations are bigger than booking solitude in ways," EC3 continued. "I want, my message, my means, my idea because my idea is bigger than me. I want that to spread to all facilities in the industry, from IMPACT to WWE to AEW."

EC3 previously established himself as one of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's major stars

EC3 is no stranger to TNA; during his initial run with the company, EC3 was a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Following his departure from TNA/IMPACT, EC3 signed with WWE and started competing on the NXT brand.

After a short-lived call-up to the main roster, EC3's run with WWE ended when the company released him on April 15, 2020. A few months later, he came back to the IMPACT Zone at Slammiversary.

Upon his arrival, he set his sights on the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose. Their heated feud culminated when Moose defeated EC3 at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Since then, EC3 has competed on the independent scene and focused on his project, The Narrative.

