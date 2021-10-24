Former WWE star Cassie Lee fka Peyton Royce comments after winning Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee, fka Peyton Royce, has commented after winning the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

At the Bound For Glory 2021 pay-per-view, she and Jessica McKay won the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship by beating Decay.

Taking to Twitter, Cassie Lee wrote that every time she thinks she's hit her ceiling, she tends to go higher than ever.

Here's what the newly crowned IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion wrote:

Cassie Lee

@JessicaMcKay All I know is that every time I think I’ve hit my ceiling I go higher than I’ve ever 🤬 been 🏆✨AND NEW! @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Tag Team Champions! All I know is that every time I think I’ve hit my ceiling I go higher than I’ve ever 🤬 been 🏆✨AND NEW! @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Tag Team Champions!

@JessicaMcKay https://t.co/pS7L2tBk2q

In the lead-up to this year's Bound For Glory show, it was announced that the duo formerly known as The IIconics would be making their debut for IMPACT Wrestling as The IInspiration.

At BFG 2021, the duo defeated Havok and Rosemary in under 10 minutes. In doing so, The IInsipration became the fifth team to capture the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship after the promotion reintroduced the gold earlier this year.

With the win at Bound For Glory, the duo ended Decay's reign at 98 days and now will be aiming for a historic reign of their own.

Check out The IInspiration's incredible entrance from Bound For Glory 2021:

When did Cassie Lee and Jessica Mckay leave WWE?

In April of 2021, both the Aussie Superstars were released from their WWE contracts. Known as The IIconics in WWE, the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have been a part of the company since 2015.

The duo established their place as a fan-favorite tag team due to their hilarious antics on the microphone and backstage.

The IIconics' biggest win in WWE came when they won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. The duo defeated three other teams in a fatal four-way Match as they ended Sasha Banks and Bayley's reign as champions.

