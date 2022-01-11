Former WWE star Charlie Haas makes surprise return to in-ring action, challenges former world champion

During the latest set of IMPACT Wrestling tapings, Charlie Haas debuted in the promotion.

During Sunday night's tapings in Dallas, Texas, Haas confronted former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

The segment saw the former WWE Tag Team Champion interrupt Josh Alexander's promo. The latter was staking his claim as the #1 contender for Moose's IMPACT World Championship.

Moose began his title reign by beating Alexander and is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

However, Haas' in-ring debut for IMPACT Wrestling didn't go according to plan. Despite Alexander picking up the win over the former WWE star, Haas was reportedly injured.

Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, and Eddie Edwards got involved in the post-match angle. In the meantime, Haas exited the ring and crawled under it.

The former WWE tag team champion was checked by IMPACT Wrestling officials and was eventually stretchered away. Later on, Tommy Dreamer seemingly confirmed Haas' legitimate injury while addressing the crowd in attendance.

Charlie Haas is a former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion

Charlie Haas is a veteran of the business and has competed for several major promotions on the independent circuit. However, he is best known for his work under WWE.

Haas' most popular storyline came as a part of Team Angle. He won the WWE Tag Team Titles twice with Shelton Benjamin and once with Rico.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm hearing Charlie Haas was stretchered out of the IMPACT tapings. Hoping he's okay and will work to get an update I'm hearing Charlie Haas was stretchered out of the IMPACT tapings. Hoping he's okay and will work to get an update

A few months ago, Haas showcased his incredible physical transformation. Taking to social media, the former WWE star challenged AEW star Chris Jericho to a match.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of this writing, it is yet to be known what the future holds for Haas. We wish him a quick recovery from the injury.

Edited by Angana Roy