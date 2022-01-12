Huge update regarding Bullet Club's Jay White future in IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White is set to return to IMPACT Wrestling. Taking to social media, the promotion confirmed that Switchblade would be working on the upcoming TV tapings.

IMPACT Wrestling's series of TV tapings from Friday, January 21 to Saturday, January 22, will take place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

White has been working for NJPW STRONG in the USA in recent months. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been absent from in-ring action in Japan and even missed this year's Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Over in the US, White recently competed against Christopher Daniels at NJPW STRONG: Nemesis. However, Switchblade is now ready to make headlines in the IMPACT Zone once again.

In the lead-up to NJPW Resurgence, the Bullet Club star appeared in IMPACT Wrestling during their Nashville tapings in July 2021. He stood toe-to-toe with former Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega and faction members Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows at the end of Slammiversary 2021.

The Good Brothers attempted a 'Too Sweet' with White before The Elite trio was attacked by Sami Callihan, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay. The night ended with White hitting the Bladerunner on Finlay.

White also recruited Chris Bey into the Bullet Club during his time with IMPACT Wrestling. The duo had unsuccessfully challenged The Good Brothers for the IMPACT Tag Team Championships.

Jay White's latest run in NJPW saw him lose the NEVER Openweight Championship

Jay White has enjoyed an incredible amount of success in NJPW. White is a former IWGP Heavyweight, United States, and Intercontinental Champion.

During his first run in IMPACT, White held the NEVER Openweight Title. He successfully defended the belt against David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence before losing it to Tomohiro Ishii at Battle in the Valley.

Since then, White has focused chiefly on his singles matches in NJPW and has not chased any titles or championship belts. It would be interesting to see what IMPACT Wrestling has in store for Switchblade upon return.

