IMPACT Wrestling witness decline in ratings for June 17th episode 

During this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the company officially kickstarted the road to their marquee pay-per-view, Slammiversary. Despite the shocking firing of Don Callis during the main event, the show didn't attract much viewership.

According to Brandon from Wrestlenomics.com, the show drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, which is the lowest since the May 20th episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

About 39,000 viewers aged between 18-49 watched this week's show, which is the lowest since the May 13th episode.

Even though the ratings for this week were below average, the company continues to hold a larger audience in the key P18-49 demographic. As of June 2021, the number is 51,000 so far, which is higher than June 2020's average of 33,000.

However, if the same comparison is made total viewership-wise, it is down 10%. IMPACT Wrestling is averaging 134,000 this month, in comparison to 141,000 in June of last year.

Multiple matches lined up for next week's IMPACT Wrestling

In the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Joe Doering and Deaner will defend their IMPACT tag team titles against Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards. The NJPW legend earned the title opportunity this week by defeating Rhino in a singles match.

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face her former ally, Susan. The match could involve major implications for the upcoming Slammiversary event. This past Thursday, the Virtuosa ended her long association with Susan and Kimber Lee.

One-half of the Knockouts tag team champions Keira Hogan will lock horns with Rosemary. And last but not least, Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera will team up to face Petey Williams and Trey Miguel.

Fans can expect appearances from Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan to build their storyline for the main event of Slammiversary.

With the July 17th pay-per-view fast approaching, the company will be looking to present a blockbuster match-card for the event. It remains to be seen who will be the ones to perform in front of the returning audience next month.

