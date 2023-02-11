IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander outlines his desire to face AJ Styles (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling's World Champion Josh Alexander has hopes of facing AJ Styles one day.

Alexander is in the midst of a record-setting reign with the IMPACT World Championship after almost 300 days as the defending titleholder. He has thus far defended the strap against former flag-bearers of the brand, including the likes of Frankie Kazarian and Bully Ray, as well as up-and-coming superstars like 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

But he also has eyes for another veteran of the promotion, current WWE star AJ Styles. He revealed as much in a Sportskeeda exclusive interview, describing the potential dream bout as a clash of the brand's generations.

"If you think of TNA, I think the first name that pops into your head is AJ Styles. I think soon, if not already, when you think of IMPACT Wrestling you might think of Josh Alexander. So I think that, that dream match of the old guard of TNA, AJ Styles, the one who took this company to heights that we've never seen before, against, you know, me; someone that's walking around this world with that championship, that IMPACT bumper sticker on my back, championing this company all over the place. That's a match I would love," Josh Alexander said. (6:50-7:15)

Check out the full interview below:

The IMPACT World Champion also named Kenny Omega as a dream opponent

It's not just WWE and TNA names that have found themselves on Alexander's bucket list. The Walking Weapon also named AEW EVP and Trios Tag Champion Kenny Omega as a dream opponent. He said that theirs would be a battle to determine the best active Canadian wrestler.

"The one, just to find out who the best Canadian active wrestler is in the world right now, I think myself and Kenny Omega could be something special." (7:15-7:25)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kenny Omega appreciation post.



AAA IMPACT AEW

759+days 110 days 346 days Kenny Omega appreciation post. AAA IMPACT AEW759+days 110 days 346 days https://t.co/SpaKURtHEj

Kenny Omega is not only the Trios Tag Champion in AEW but also IWGP United States Champion with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Omega also held the title currently strapped around Alexander's waist, reigning throughout 2021.

What would you make of a Josh Alexander vs. AJ Styles dream match?

