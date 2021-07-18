IMPACT Wrestling announces the arrival of former WWE star Aiden English 

Former WWE star Aiden English, currently going by the ring name Drama Matt King, is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. At Slammiversary 2021, the promotion aired a short vignette in which someone can be seen writing "Long live the Drama King" on a canvas.

Matt, among others, was cut from WWE in April 2020 as part of the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. While fans expected him to show up elsewhere, the former NXT Tag Team Champion maintained a low profile over the next year, instead focussing on his projects outside of wrestling.

But it looks like he's back into the scheme of things, hoping to make a splash with his run in IMPACT Wrestling. Though the promotion didn't explicitly reveal Drama King Matt's identity or his debut date, fans can expect him to show up on IMPACT Wrestling programming in the coming weeks.

Drama King Matt recently sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda, where he discussed several topics, including his WWE run, teaming up with Miro, and more. You can check out the exclusive chat here:

What could Drama King Matt do in IMPACT Wrestling?

Drama King Matt is an all-around talent who can go at it in the ring while also having terrific promo and character skills. However, it's worth noting that he hardly wrestled in WWE during his final year with the company.

Instead, the former Aiden English joined the commentary team of 205 Live and impressed fans with his broadcasting skills. Since there are no details regarding his IMPACT Wrestling contract, it's hard to say in what capacity Drama King Matt would feature in the promotion.

