IMPACT Wrestling announces historic first-ever match

In an interesting development on tonight's IMPACT Wrestling, it was announced that Josh Alexander will defend his X Division championship against TJP in the first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match next week.

Tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated the team of Josh Alexander and Petey Williams. The match exceeded everybody's expectations with the amount of big maneuvers involved.

Backstage, Scott D'Amore reached out to both Josh Alexander and TJP and stated that he was proud of the two of them for putting on a great performance tonight. He said that he wanted both of them to do something special, announcing that both will collide in the first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match in IMPACT history.

Everybody wants to see @Walking_Weapon and @MegaTJP fight forever, well @ScottDAmore made the closest thing possible happen - a 60 Minute Ironman match NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wJToaaJJ6B — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021

It is worth noting that the majority of the match next week will take place on BTI with the match concluding at the start of IMPACT. Judging by fans' reaction to the post, people are clamoring for it to be a 'match of the year' contender.

What happened during this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling?

Tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling witnessed several storyline developments and matches announced for Against All Odds on June 12th.

NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima confronted Violent By Design on his debut tonight, where he challenged VBD's Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds.

Rosemary pinned the Knockouts champion Deonna Purazzo in a 10-woman tag team match. It was later announced that Deonna Purazzo will defend her Knockouts championship against Rosemary on June 12th.

In the main event, the Good Brothers surprisingly defeated Moose and Sami Callihan after they imploded during the match. Moose hit a vicious spear on Callihan after the match.

It looks like IMPACT Wrestling is heading towards a potential Moose vs Sami Callihan feud somewhere down the line. But before that, Moose will have the opportunity to bring back the IMPACT world title as he faces Kenny Omega at Against All Odds.

Are you excited about the upcoming first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match next week? What do you think about the card for Against All Odds? Sound off in the comment section below.