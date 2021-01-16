IMPACT Wrestling announces major change to the main event of Hard To Kill

IMPACT Wrestling announced that Moose is now in the main event of Hard to Kill. Moose is replacing one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley, who is no longer competing in the highly anticipated match.

On IMPACT Wrestling's Twitter page, the company stated that "due to unavoidable circumstances," Moose will team with Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion, Rich Swann. (IMPACT Wrestling officially announced the change on their website.) The trio will take on AEW Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers in an inter-promotional clash.

Omega and the Good Brothers have been making history, as the trio has appeared on both AEW Dynamite and IMPACT Wrestling in recent weeks. They clashed with Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns, so the company booked a match between the two teams.

Rich Swann will team up with his top contender for the IMPACT World Championship

Moose in IMPACT Wrestling

The combination of Moose and Rich Swann could create an explosive situation for IMPACT Wrestling. Moose is the top challenger for Swann's IMPACT World Championship, so the two stars might not be on the same page at Hard To Kill. In the announcement, IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore praised Moose's qualifications as a world title contender.

"HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose," said D'Amore.

The match will take place at Hard To Kill, IMPACT's first pay-per-view event of 2021. IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis, Omega and the Good Brothers have joined forces to create an unstoppable stable. Swann and his partners will hope to stop this villainous group on Saturday.

There is no official word on Shelley's inability to appear at the show, but SK Wrestling will provide more details as they become available.