IMPACT Wrestling announces multiple matches for next week

With IMPACT Wrestling's special event Against All Odds just around the corner, fans will be in for a treat next week. Just today, IMPACT Wrestling announced multiple matches for the upcoming edition of the show.

Next Thursday, Sami Callihan will go one-on-one against the self-proclaimed 'Wrestling God' Moose. Both of these superstars imploded during their match against the Good Brothers this week, and an extended rivalry between the two could be on the cards.

Ahead of his big match against Joe Doering at Against All Odds, NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will face Cody Deaner next week.

The rivalry between Jake Something and Rohit Raju seems far from over as they will face each other in a Tables match on Thursday's show.

And last but not least, Fire 'N Flava will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.

Historic first-time ever match announced for next week's Before The Impact

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the X-Division Championship against @MegaTJP in the FIRST EVER 60 Minute Iron Man match in IMPACT history NEXT WEEK!



The majority of the match will take place on BTI with the match concluding at the start of IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WNv7oTAIVy — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 28, 2021

On the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, it was announced that Josh Alexander will defend his X Division title next week against TJP in the first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match.

Josh Alexander teamed up with Petey Williams in a losing effort against TJP and Fallah Bahh this week. However, the match was outstanding.

Soon after, Scott D'Amore reached out to both Josh Alexander and TJP and stated that the two of them put on an amazing performance. He added that he wants both of them to do something special, announcing that both will face in the first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match for the X-Division title next week on BTI.

The majority of the match will take place on BTI with the final part at the start of the IMPACT Wrestling show.

Both Alexander and TJP have put together some of the most memorable bouts in the past few weeks. This time around, they are going to make history and will put on another great performance regardless of the outcome. Fans are excited for this upcoming clash.

It remains to be seen if TJP will be able to capture the X Division title next week. TJP certainly has the momentum on his side to do so.

Are you excited about the match card for the IMPACT Wrestling show next week? Who do you think will walk out victorious in the first-ever 60 Minute Iron Man match? Let us know in the comment section below.