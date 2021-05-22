IMPACT Wrestling announces multiple matches and segments for next week

With IMPACT Wrestling's next major event Against All Odds fast approaching, fans will be in for a treat next week. Just today, IMPACT Wrestling announced several matches and important segments for the upcoming episode.

Next Thursday, Sami Callihan will kick off the show. After interjecting himself during Kenny Omega and Moose's segment this week, it remains to be seen if he will be in contention for the IMPACT world title.

After winning the IMPACT World Tag Team titles in shocking fashion, Violent By Design will address their victory on Thursday's show.

NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will be making his IMPACT Wrestling debut as well.

X-Divison champion Josh Alexander will team up with Petey Williams to take on TJP and Fallah Bahh.

And last but not least, the Knockouts will be in 10- woman tag team action. As Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan will team up with Knockouts tag team champions Fire 'N Flava will take on the team of Taylor Widle, Tennile Dashwood, Havok, Rachael Ellering and Rosemary.

What went down during this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling?

⚡️ “Violent By Design Became Tag Team Champions On IMPACT!” by @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/OeVFgwAcYB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 22, 2021

This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling witnessed fallout from Under Siege. The main event of the show saw FinJuice successfully defend their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team championships against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

However, FinJuice didn't get much time to celebrate as Violent By Design entered the ring. Eric Young gave the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy to the referee, signaling that they wanted to challenge the tag champs immediately.

Joe Doering and Rhino of VBD defeated FinJuice in quick fashion to become the new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

Also this week, the #1 contender for the IMPACT world title, Moose, engaged in a war of words with Kenny Omega and Don Callis. The Good Brothers attempted to attack Moose but Sami Callihan appeared out of nowhere to save him.

Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, we will see all the build-up to Against All Odds, which is scheduled to take place on June 12th.

With so many exciting segments and multiple matches already announced, next week's show promises to be a barn burner!

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling? What are the matches you would like to see happen at Against All Odds?