IMPACT Wrestling announces retirement ceremony, Kenny Omega to appear on this week's episode

IMPACT Wrestling will be giving a proper farewell to Jazz on this week's episode. The wrestling legend lost a Title vs Career match to Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice 2021 this past weekend.

The 48-year-old veteran is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion, and she put forth a tremendous effort to end her career on a high.

Apart from this, IMPACT Wrestling has also announced a press conference between AEW Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann.

As is the case with press conferences in pro-wrestling, things could escalate out of control with Omega and Swann possibly engaging in a brawl.'

The two are set to square off at the Rebellion PPV on April 25, with the winner walking out with both the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling Championships. This match could alter the landscape of the pro wrestling business.

IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion features a slew of potentially great matches

IMPACT Wrestling will be hoping to put up a memorable show for fans with Rebellion 2021. The pay-per-view has many potential show-stealers, which could make the event one of the best in recent memory.

Apart from the Omega vs Swann encounter, bouts like the three-way match for the X-Division Championship and the Knockouts Title bout between Purrazzo and Tenille Dashwood can also impress the fans.

Advertisement

Here's the card for Rebellion 2021 -

. AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs IMPACT Wrestling Champion Rich Swann (Title vs Title match)

. Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Tenille Dashwood for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship

. Ace Austin (c) vs TJP vs Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship

. FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship

. Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

Which match are you looking forward to the most? Let us know below in the comments section.