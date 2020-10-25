IMPACT Wrestling announces the return of Knockouts Tag Titles

One of IMPACT Wrestling's greatest strengths is its incredibly strong women's division. The Knockouts are one of, if not the, best booked women's divisions in professional wrestling. Stars like Rosemary, Su Yung, Taya Valkyrie, Kylie Rae, Deonna Purrazzo, Havok, and more give the top of that division a lot of credibility, while up-and-comers like Nevaeh, Tasha Steelz, Kiera Hogan have helped develop a great undercard.

IMPACT Wrestling, on most weeks, has nearly half of its weekly show filled with Knockouts segments or matches, and it's for good reason. Between the great storytelling and weekly matches, it would do them no favors to keep the Knockouts away from the screen. When we saw several Knockouts teaming up over the summer, IMPACT Wrestling fans wondered if we'd see the return of the Knockouts Tag Titles.

At Bound For Glory tonight, Madison Rayne, Josh Matthews, and Don Callis revealed that they would indeed be coming back.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Titles returning at Hard to Kill

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, Havok and Nevaeh, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, and Kylie Rae and Susie/Su Yung have filled out the Knockouts Tag Team division lately, though they'd not had anything to fight over. At least, until now.

BREAKING: You've asked for it - the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are BACK!



The new champions will be crowned on January 16th at #HardToKill! #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/mgzhVw7Fnd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020

There's a lot of talent for IMPACT Wrestling to pick from, and they'll surely give us a title match to look forward to.