IMPACT Wrestling announces World Title contract signing, Knockouts tag team match with huge implication for next week

IMPACT Wrestling is inching closer towards their biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary, which takes place on July 17th.

The company has done a great job building up a few money feuds leading up to the event. With only three matches confirmed for the show so far, fans are desperate to know when the company will unveil the entire match card.

Based on IMPACT Wrestling's recent announcement, it looks like they may add one more bout next week to their card for the July 17th event. Just today, the company announced multiple matches and a huge segment for the upcoming episode.

Next Thursday, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and his Slammiversary opponent Sami Callihan will be in the same ring for a contract signing segment. Both men faced each other in a six-man tag team match this week.

Quite predictably, Omega and The Good Brothers emerged victorious after their rival team (Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin) imploded during the match. Callihan and Omega's upcoming contract signing segment will most likely intensify their feud.

Meanwhile, Rosemary and Havok will face Susan and Kimber Lee in a Knockouts tag team match.

The company has added an extra stipulation, stating that whoever wins will get an opportunity to challenge Fire 'N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, possibly at the Slammiversary event.

And last but not least, Jake Something will collide with former WWE Superstar Brian Myers for a singles match. Jake has stated that if he wins, Myers will acknowledge him as a professional.

Fans can also expect appearances from Deonna Purrazzo, W. Morrissey, and Eddie Edwards, to name a few, on IMPACT Wrestling next week.

The updated match card for IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event

The July 17th pay-per-view will mark the return of fans for the first time since the pandemic era began. Fans are hopeful that IMPACT Wrestling will soon announce the full match card.

But for now, the Slammiversary event so far looks like this:

IMPACT World Championship match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Ultimate X match for the IMPACT X Division Championship

Josh Alexander (c) Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams

Singles match

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Are you excited about next week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling? What are your predictions for the rest of the match card for Slammiversary?

