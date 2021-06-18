IMPACT Wrestling brings back Ultimate X for Slammiversary

The five-way No.1 contenders match for the X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling's Against All Odds ended in a no-contest after Madman Fulton interfered on behalf of Ace Austin.

IMPACT Wrestling has now revealed all five men will be getting a shot at Josh Alexander's X-Division Championship at Slammiversary on July 17 as the company brings back the Ultimate X match for the first time since 2019.

This means Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Championship against Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams, and Rohit Raju.

Will IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Josh Alexander retain in Ultimate X?

The Ultimate X match has always been a favorite of the IMPACT Wrestling fans. With the live crowd returning for the first time in over a year at Slammiversary, it makes sense to bring the match type back now.

The match originated back in 2003 and has been a staple of IMPACT/TNA Wrestling ever since.

This is the second match announced for Slammiversary alongside Kenny Omega defending the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against the recently fired Sami Callihan. The storyline should continue on tonight's broadcast and will most likely still occur regardless of what is being said right now.

Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 17, live on pay-per-view. The atmosphere should be incredible with a live crowd in attendance. If you're a fan of IMPACT Wrestling, you should be going out of your way to check this show out.

Are you excited about the return of the Ultimate X match? Did you think this was where IMPACT Wrestling was heading following Against All Odds? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

