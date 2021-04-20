IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore believes released WWE talent might join his promotion

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore believes some of the performers that WWE recently released as part of annual budget cuts might show up in IMPACT Wrestling.

On April 15th, WWE released Superstars such as Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley, and more from their contracts, in a similar move to last year's cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on the "Sitting Ringside with David Penzer" podcast, D'Amore said the cuts were expected, as has been the case during WrestleMania season every year. However, he believes some of those talents might grace IMPACT Wrestling.

“Well, I mean the one thing is—I’m kind of curious about the fact that people seem to be shocked that this happened. If you look at it historically, this is exactly what happens. They do WrestleMania, they get through that and then they make some adjustments to their talent roster. But certainly, as I was sitting and working away from my patio table, since we’re all in a pretty much ‘work at home situation’ these days in this world, but my phone started lighting up. I looked some up and there is definitely some talent that I could see gracing an IMPACT Wrestling ring.” (H/T - WrestleZone)

D'Amore stated that though it's unfortunate the talents were let go, it's an opportunity for them to embrace the setback and turn it into something productive. He said that it would be interesting to see what happens over the next three months and where all of the performers land by the end of July.

“It’s always unfortunate when any talent gets let go, that’s one of the unfortunate sides of the business, it’s part of any business. To me—like so many of the people did last year, it’s a great opportunity for these people to take this setback and turn it into something cool and something that can propel them forward. So, I think it’ll be an interesting time over the next 90 days and we’ll see where everyone lands in July.”

IMPACT Wrestling can benefit from released WWE talent joining their roster

Last year, stars like Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, who were victims of WWE's budget cuts, made their way to IMPACT Wrestling. The two will be squaring off against each other at Rebellion 2021 on April 25.

Similarly, many stars might also show up in IMPACT Wrestling this year as well, further bolstering the promotion's stacked roster.

