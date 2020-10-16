IMPACT Wrestling confirms the first ten entrants for unique Bound For Glory 'Call Your Shot' gauntlet match

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the first ten entrants forth Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match for IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory, one of IMPACT's biggest events of the year. The match is making a return this year after Eddie Edwards won the match the first time that it made its debut in the promotion.

The stacked Bound For Glory pay-per-view event now has seven matches locked on the card. The event is set to take place on Saturday, October 24th.

In a press release, IMPACT Executive Vice-President, Scott D'Amore, talked about the upcoming Bound For Glory match, and confirmed the participants.

“At last year’s BOUND FOR GLORY, Eddie Edwards emerged victorious after a brutal struggle in the inaugural Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Eddie bided his time until this past July’s Slammiversary, picking exactly the right moment to strike and win the World Championship. As you can imagine, everyone on the roster wants to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and we’re excited to announce the first 10 participants.”

Bound For Glory's Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match participants

The first ten participants for IMPACT Wrestling's second Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match are as follows:

Heath Rhino Hernandez Acey Romero Larry D Tenille Dashwood Taya Valkyrie Brian Myers Tommy Dreamer Havok.

What is a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match in IMPACT Wrestling?

This is not the first time that IMPACT Wrestling has hosted a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Last year, IMPACT Wrestling hosted the match for the very first time. The rules of the match are as follows.

Two participants start the match in the ring

After a specific amount of time, another competitor comes out to join the fray

Participants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match can be eliminated by being thrown over the top rope

Last year, both men and women participated in the match, and that will be the case this year as well.

The last two participants left in the ring win the match.

The last two participants then compete against each other in a singles match which can be won via pinfall or submission.

Whoever wins the match gets a future title opportunity of their choosing, at any time they wish.

