IMPACT Wrestling contacted The Good Brothers 15 minutes after their WWE release 

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers were reportedly contacted by the promotion just 15 minutes after the news of their WWE release came out. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE in April 2020 due to the budget because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report from Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore contacted Gallows to inquire about their availability and interest in joining IMPACT Wrestling. The report reads:

“Gallows tells us that Scott D’Amore reached out to him within 15 minutes of their release and let them know he was still interested in bringing them in, and for the same offer the company made in 2019 when the two were impending free agents.”

The decision turned out to benefit both The Good Brothers and IMPACT Wrestling. While The Good Brothers were instantly pushed to become the tag team champions, IMPACT Wrestling benefited from The Good Brothers' star power.

Doc Gallows helped the IMPACT Wrestling - AEW partnership

The Fightful Select report also disclosed how the partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW came about. The initial talks were led by IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis, thanks to his friendship with AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

Gallows disclosed in the report that as soon as he and Anderson departed from WWE, they began talking to AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks about whether they could appear in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Good Brothers now have a regular presence on AEW's programming, while AEW Champion Kenny Omega has also made several appearances on IMPACT Wrestling. The Best Bout Machine Omega is scheduled to square off against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs title match at Rebellion 2021, with the winner walking away as the double champion.

