IMPACT Wrestling deliver highest ratings since June

IMPACT Wrestling posted their best ratings since June 10, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. The total viewers were up to 122,000 on average, seeing a rise of 18.45% from last week when the ratings were 103,000.

The key 18-49 demographic rating remained constant at 0.04, but since the total viewers were up, the 18-49 watchers were down.

Four matches were announced ahead of time for Thursday's taped show.

Tenille Dashwood took on Taylor Wilde in the opener while Josh Alexander faced Daivari in a Championship Contender's match. Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Jay White battled against former IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson).

The main event was a 20-man Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

IMPACT Wrestling results from August 12, 2021

Tenille Dashwood defeated Taylor Wilde after Kaleb and Maddison Rayne interfered and cost Wilde the match to open the show.

Ahead of his IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship match against Jake Something, Josh Alexander took on Daivari. A win for Daivari would give him a future title opportunity. It didn't happen though, as Alexander won with the C4 Spiker.

Jay White sent a vicious message to David Finlay by intentionally getting disqualified and attacking Finlay with a chair. He put an exclamation mark to his attack by dropping Finlay with a Blade Runner on the steel chair.

The most surprising result of the night saw John Skyler defeat the GCW World Champion Matt Cardona via roll-up. Shera and Rohit Raju interfered and provided a distraction to allow Skyler to get the upset victory.

The main event battle royal saw a lot of storylines addressed, and the final three men remaining in the ring were Chris Sabin, Moose and Brian Myers. Myers took advantage of Sabin and Moose focusing on each other to get an unlikely victory and become the top contender for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

