IMPACT Wrestling extends groundbreaking partnership with Eurosport India

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, has reached a landmark deal with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India.

This agreement will ensure that viewers across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be able to access IMPACT’s world-class wrestling content.

The deal will include all live broadcasts of IMPACT Plus specials. The agreement will also allow for the launch of an all-new Hindi language series, Pehlwani Patakha, to showcase the promotion’s weekly flagship program, exclusive matches, and definitive moments from IMPACT Wrestling’s history spanning over two decades.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. as the broadcaster for IMPACT Wrestling, which has received a huge popularity in India through Eurosport. As one of the leaders in pro wrestling content in the Indian market, we are confident that our extension of the relationship with IMPACT is only going to bring more joy and happiness to our loyal fanbase," said Ruchir Jain, Head of Eurosport, South Asia.

In addition to India and the subcontinent, IMPACT Wrestling is televised around the world in 120 countries. This includes Anthem properties AXS TV in the US and Fight Network in Canada, and on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and live streaming channels such as Pluto TV, Roku, Xumo and other free ad-supported platforms.

