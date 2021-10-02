IMPACT Wrestling introduces a brand new championship

IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the introduction of a brand new title. The brand new title will be called The Digital Media Championship and will be inaugurated at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view on October 23.

IMPACT will crown the first-ever Digital Media Champion via an elimination tournament. There will be a total of six singles knockout matches over the next three weeks to determine the last six who will fight a six-way elimination match. These matches will be streamed on IMPACT's digital platforms and, days later, on their social media platforms.

The Executive Vice President of Impact, Scott D'Amore, was in high spirits while speaking about the brand new title in a press release. He stated that the new title is more like a fitting tribute to IMPACT's huge online fan base who have been supporting them all the time.

"In the fine tradition of the iconic television titles from pro wrestling history, IMPACT Wrestling will add a fourth singles championship on October 23rd. The inaugural Digital Media Champion will be crowned a six-way match, with the winner making history," said Scott D'Amore.

Will The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship be an intergender action?

The burning question that still lies among fans is whether the brand new title will be exclusive to the roster or will it be a part of the intergender class. This confusion was caused due to the footage in the promo video released by IMPACT where both male and female stars got featured.

IMPACT announced the first two matches of the tournament and fans are excited to watch them. The first match will be John Skylar facing Zicky Dice which will be followed by Hernandez vs Crazzy Steve.

